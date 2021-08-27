Vanuatu Volcano Alert Bulletin n°7 - Gaua Activity (August 26th 2021)

GAUA VOLCANO

14°16’0”S 167°30’0”E Summit 2615ft (797m)

Current Vanuatu Volcano Alert Level: Level 2

Gaua volcano is continuing in the major unrest state. The Volcanic Alert Level remains at Level 2.

he Gaua volcano activity is continuing at the major unrest level, consistent with the Volcanic Alert Level 2. New scientific analyses suggest that this volcano activity is likely to continue at this same level of major unrest. Volcanic hazards remain on the Gaua volcanic cone (e.g. volcanic gases). The danger zone for life safety is limited to on the volcanic cone. Latest observations and satellite data confirm that the activity consists of ongoing volcanic steam cloud which may contain volcanic gases. Visitors will continue to smell volcanic gas while approaching the volcanic cone.

The Volcanic Alert Level (VAL) for Gaua volcano has been at Level 2 since 31st January 2018. The current observations are consistent with the activity of the Volcanic Alert Level 2. Level 2 indicates ‘Major level of unrest ; Danger zone is on the volcanic cone’. With this current volcanic activity, it is a useful reminder that eruptions can occur with little or no warning.

Gaua volcano is one of the active volcano in Vanuatu. Historically, the formation of Mount Garet active cone of and other small cinder cones in the SW part of the caldera has left a crescent-shaped caldera lake, Lake Letas. The symmetrical, flat-topped Mount Garet cone is topped by three active craters.

All tourism agencies, local authorities, people of Gaua and the general public are reminded that due to the current volcanic activity, the danger area remains at** the volcanic cone**. In this area volcanic gases will always be expected. Visitors may expect impact of this gas while approaching this area and other volcanic risk could occur at any time in such major unrest state. The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department will continue to closely monitor this volcano activity. More information will be provided when necessary.

For further information, please contact Geohazards Division at the Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department at geohazards@meteo.gov.vu or 24686.