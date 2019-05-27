Vanuatu Volcano Alert Bulletin n°5 - Ambrym Activity (27 May 2019)

AMBRYM VOLCANO

16°15’00”S 168°07’00”E Summit Elevation 4377ft (1334m)

Current Vanuatu Volcano Alert Level: Level 2

Ambrym volcano is continuing in the major unrest state. The Volcanic The Volcanic Alert Level remains at Level 2.

The volcanic activity at Ambrym is continuing at the level of major unrest. New scientific analyses suggest that the volcano activity is likely to continue at this level. The Danger Zones **at the **caldera remains at 1 km around Benbow and 2 km around Marum craters including Maben-Mbwelesu, Niri-Mbwelesu and Mbwelesu) (See Safety Map Fig.1). The Danger Zone for life safety remains limited at the Permanent Exclusion Zone at Benbow and Danger Zone A at Marum. An additional Danger Zone at the South-East of Ambrym remains within 1 km from major cracks (See Safety Map Fig.2).

Open cracks in the South-East Ambrym area during the December eruption 2018 may continue to open due to erosion. Major seismicity could continue to affect these cracks and weak layers or areas around the actives craters.

Current observations and analysis of seismic data recorded from the monitoring station confirm an ongoing seismic activity at the vicinity of the volcano with emissions of steam. Lava lakes that used to appear in Benbow and Marum craters have disappeared since 16th December 2018. People from Ambrym and neighbouring islands may no longer see the volcanic glow at night for the next few weeks/months.

Alert Level for Ambrym has been at the Level 2 since 14th February 2019. Observations of the current activity are consistent with the Alert Level 2 activity. Level 2 indicates "Major unrest ; Danger is now at 1 km around Benbow, 2 km around Marum and 1 km from major cracked areas in the Sout-East part of Ambrym".

The possibility that the Ambrym volcano activity escalate to the level of minor eruption (Level 3) and/or lowered to the lower unrest state (Level 1) is low for now.

Ambrym volcano is a very active volcano in Vanuatu with large caldera of 12 km in diameter and 2 active craters Marum and Benbow. The volcano has been active during historical time at both summit and flank vents, producing moderate explosive eruptions and lava flows that have reached the coast. The larger events include eruptions in 1820, 1894, 1913 or 1929. Over the last seventy years, there are no extra-caldera eruptions. The eruption of 1988 and 2015 are focused in the caldera. The December 2018 eruption was focused in the summit caldera, and affected the Eastern Fracture or Rift Zone with just a ground deformation and uplift, but no eruption occurred there.

All tourism agencies, local autorithies, people of Ambrym and the general public are reminded that due to the curent volcanic activity, danger area remains at the Permanent Exclusion Zone at Benbow and the Danger Zone A at Marum which are set about 1 km radius from Benbow and 2 km radius from Marum. Following the seismic activity in December 2018, weak layers or areas of these danger zones can collapse any time. Due to the presence of active faults at the South-East area of Ambrym, communities concerned are advised not to access 1 km from major cracks (Danger Zone). There is a possibility (low) that volcanic activity may start from this area.

See the Ambrym Volcano Advice Key Message at this link: https://www.vmgd.gov.vu/vmgd/index.php/geohazards/volcano/volcano-info/r....

Villages of Ambrym may experience impacts volcanic gases plumes and acid rains when it rains, especially those exposed to prevailing trade winds.

The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department continues to closely monitor this volcano activity. More information will be provided as soon as necessary.