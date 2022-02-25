Vanuatu Volcano Alert Bulletin n°2 - Tanna Activity (February 24th 2022)

TANNA VOLCANO

19°32’0”S 169°26’30”E Summit 1184ft (361m)

Current Vanuatu Volcano Alert Level: Level 2

Yasur volcano activity is continuing in the high level of major unrest state. The Volcanic Alert Level remains at Level 2.

New observations on the ground suggest that the Yasur volcanic activity continues to produce loud explosions with emission of steam and ash including volcanic bombs that fall inside and around the crater. With this current activity and ongoing presence of volcanic gases and/or volcanic ash around the summit crater, the danger zone remains at 600 meter around the volcanic cone. The danger zone for life safety is at Danger Zone A (See Yasur caldera safety map below).

Latest analysis of the Yasur seismic data from the volcano monitoring system confirms that Yasur volcano activity is continuing in the high level of major unrest. The activity consists of ongoing strong explosions with gas plumes and/or volcanic ash plumes. Some explosions remain intensified and volcanic projectiles or bombs may fall in and/or around the crater.

The Yasur Volcanic Alert Level (VAL) has remained in Level 2 since the 18th October 2016. The current observations are consistent with the activity of the Volcanic Alert Level 2. Level 2 indicates ‘Major level of unrest; Danger zone is now at 600 m around the volcanic cone. With this current volcanic activity, it is a useful reminder that eruptions can occur with little or no warning.

Advice to all tourism agencies, visitors, local authorities, people from Tanna Island and general public that with this current activity and ongoing presence of volcanic gases and/or ash around the crater, the danger zone (Danger Zone A) remains at 600 m around the volcanic cone. The level of risk for visitors accessing areas from the parking area to the crater rim (Danger Zone A) remains high. With this current level of activity, villages located close to the volcano may continue to expect volcanic gases and/or ash falls impact, especially those exposed to wind direction.

More information about the volcanic hazards can be found on the website: http://www.vmgd.gov.vu/vmgd/index.php/geohazards/volcano/volcano-info/resources

The Department of Meteorology and Geohazards will continue to closely monitor this volcano activity. More information will be provided when necessary.

Note : « Posted sign » : Signs will be installed later at the locations shown on the above image.

For further information, please contact Geohazards Division at the Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department at geohazards@meteo.gov.vu or 24686.