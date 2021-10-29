Vanuatu Volcano Alert Bulletin n°11 - Tanna Activity (October 28th 2021)

TANNA VOLCANO

19°32’0”S 169°26’30”E Summit 1184ft (361m)

Current Vanuatu Volcano Alert Level: Level 2

Yasur volcano activity is continuing in the level of major unrest state. The Volcanic Alert Level remains at Level 2.

New observations on the ground suggest that the Yasur volcanic activity decreased since the 22nd and 23rd October 2021 when Yasur volcano emitted massive plumes of volcanic gases and ashes. With this current activity and ongoing presence of volcanic gases and/or volcanic ash around the summit crater,** the danger zone is remains at 1 Km around the volcanic cone**. The danger zone for life safety remains in the Danger Zone B (See Yasur caldera safety map below).

Analysis of the latest Yasur seismic data from the volcano monitoring system confirms that Yasur volcano activity remains in the major unrest level. The activity consists of ongoing explosions with gas plumes and/or volcanic ash. Some explosions remain intensified and volcanic projectiles or bombs may fall in and/or around the summit crater.

The Yasur Volcanic Alert Level (VAL) has remained in Level 2 since the 18th October 2016. The current observations are consistent with the activity of the Volcanic Alert Level 2. Level 2 indicates ‘Major level of unrest; Danger zone remains at 1 Km around the volcanic cone. With this current volcanic activity, it is a useful reminder that eruptions can occur with little or no warning.

Advice to all tourism agencies, visitors, local authorities, people from Tanna Island and general public that with this current activity and massive emissions of volcanic gases and ash plumes around the crater and following the wind direction, the danger zone (Danger Zone B) remains at 1 km around the volcano cone. The level of risk for visitors accessing areas from the crater rim to the parking area (Danger Zone A) remains high. With this current level of activity, villages located close to the volcano may continue to expect volcanic gases and/or ash falls impacts, especially those exposed to the wind direction.

More information about the volcanic hazards can be found on the website:

http://www.vmgd.gov.vu/vmgd/index.php/geohazards/volcano/volcano-info/resources

The Department of Meteorology and Geohazards will continue to closely monitor this volcano activity. More information will be provided when necessary.

Note: « Posted sign » : Signs will be installed later at the locations shown on the above image.

For further information, please contact Geohazards Division at the Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department at geohazards@meteo.gov.vu or 24686.