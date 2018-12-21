Vanuatu Volcano Alert Bulletin n°10 - Abrym Activity (17 December 2018)

AMBRYM VOLCANO

16°15’00”S 168°07’00”E Summit Elevation 4377ft (1334m)

Current Vanuatu Volcano Alert Level: Level 3

Eruptive activity at Ambrym is continuing in the minor eruption state. The Volcanic Alert Level remains Level 3.

The volcanic eruption at Ambrym is continuing in the minor eruption. The Danger Zone for life safety is limited at the Danger Zone B which is about 2 km around Benbow and 4 km around Marum craters (including Maben-Mbwelesu, Niri-Mbwelesu and Mbwelesu) (See Safety Map below). The additional area of risk is within 3 km from major cracks in the south east of Ambrym.

Observations and seismic data analysis in 16th and 17th December 2018 confirm an ongoing emission of ash or/and gas column from eruptive vents from Benbow and Marum craters and ongoing localized earthquake activity in the south eastern part of Ambrym. This earthquake activity is related to the current volcano eruption. People from Ambrym and neighboring islands will continue to experience volcanic ashfalls and feel earthquakes. These may cause cracks on buildings and land in some areas, especially in the South East Ambrym area.

The Alert Level for Ambrym volcano has been at the Level 2 since 7 December 2017. The current activity show that Ambrym volcano is undergoing a small scale eruption. This is consistent with the Alert Level 3 activity. Level 3 indicates ‘Minor eruption; Danger is now at 2 km around Benbow and 4 km around Marum with areas exposed to prevailing winds and in major cracked areas in the south eastern part of Ambrym’. The possibility that the Ambrym volcano activity escalate to the level of moderate eruption (Level 4) is low for now.

Ambrym volcano is a very active volcano in Vanuatu with large caldera of 12 km in diameter and 2 active craters Marum and Benbow. The volcano has been active during historical time at both summit and flank vents, producing moderate explosive eruptions and lava flows that have reached the coast. The larger events include eruptions in 1820, 1894, 1913 or 1929. Over the last seventy years, there are no extra-caldera eruptions. The eruption of 1988 and 2015 are focused in the caldera.

All tourism agencies, local autorithies, people of Ambrym and the general public are reminded not to access the Danger Zone B which is about 2 km radius from Benbow and 4 km from Marum. In this area volcanic ashes and gases may be unbearable. Also communities from south east Ambrym are advised not to access 3 km radius from major cracks in their areas. See the Ambrym Volcano Advice Key Message at the website https://www.vmgd.gov.vu/vmgd/index.php/geohazards/volcano/volcano-info/r...

Villages of Ambrym may experience impacts of ashes and gases and acid rains, especially those exposed to prevailing trade winds.

The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department continues to closely monitor this volcano activity. More information will be provided as soon as necessary.

Note : « Posted sign » : Signs will be installed later at the locations shown on the image.

For further information, please contact Geohazards Division at the Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department at geohazards@meteo.gov.vu or 24686.