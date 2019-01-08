Vanuatu Volcano Alert Bulletin n°1 - Vanua Lava Activity (7 January 2019)

VANUA LAVA VOLCANO

13°80’S 167°47’E Summit 3021ft (921m)

Current Vanuatu Volcano Alert Level: Level 1

Vanua Lava volcano continue to show signs of unrest. The Volcanic Alert Level remains at Level 1.

The volcanic unrest continues at Vanua Lava. The volcanic activity is likely to continue at similar levels, consistent with the Volcanic Alert Level 1. Danger Zone for life safety is limited around the volcanic area and the Sulfur river.

Current observations confirm ongoing presence of volcanic gases near the volcano and around the sulfur river. Gas will be continue to be smelt while approaching the volcanic area.

Alert Level for Vanua Lava volcano has been at the Level 1 since 27th May 2016. Current observations are consistent with the Alert Level 1 activity. Level 1 indicates ‘Signs of unrest; Danger Zone is near the volcanic area and the sulfur river’.

Vanua Lava volcano is one of the active volcano in Vanuatu and in contrast to other large volcanoes in the country, it does not contain a youthful summit caldera. A chain of small stratovolcanoes, oriented along a NNE-SSW line, gives the low-angle volcano an irregular profile. Historically, this volcano had low infrequent activity except in XIX century with 3 moderate manifestations and in XX century with 2.

All tourism agencies, visitors, local authorities, and people from Vanua Lava Island and general public are reminded to **must not approach the volcano and the sulfur river. In these areas, volcanic gases will always be expected **.

The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department will closely monitor this volcano activity. More information will be provided accordingly when necessary.

For further information, please contact Geohazards Division at the Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department at geohazards@meteo.gov.vu or 24686.