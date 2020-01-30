Vanuatu Volcano Alert Bulletin n°1 - Tanna Activity (30 January 2020)

TANNA VOLCANO

19°32’0”S 169°26’30”E Summit 1184ft (361m)

Current Vanuatu Volcano Alert Level: Level 2

Yasur volcano is continuing in the major unrest state. The Volcanic Alert Level remains at Level 2.

The Yasur volcanic activity is continuing at the high unrest level, consistent with the Volcanic Alert Level 2. New scientific analyses suggest that the Yasur volcano activity is likely to continue at this level of major unrest. Volcanic hazards remain at the summit area (e.g. volcanic projectile or bomb, volcanic gases and ash). These are related to its ongoing explosive activity and the presence of weak layers of volcanic ash at the summit crater (e.g. landslide observed in October 2019). The danger zone for life safety remains limited in the Permanent Exclusion Zone (See Yasur caldera safety map below). This danger zone (Permanent Exclusion Zone) is about 395 m around the eruptive vents.

Latest observations and daily analysis of the Yasur seismic data from the volcano monitoring system confirm a continuous explosive volcanic activity at Yasur. The activity consists of ongoing explosions and eruptive vents may emit volcanic gases and/or ash clouds. Some explosions have intensified and volcanic projectiles or bombs may fall in and/or around the crater rim. Gas smell will continue while approaching the caldera and summit crater.

The Yasur Volcanic Alert Level (VAL) has been at the Level 2 since 18th October 2016. The current observations are consistent with the activity of the Volcanic Alert Level 2. Level 2 indicates ‘Major level of unrest; Danger zone remains at 395 m around the eruptive vents’. With this current volcanic activity, it is a useful reminder that eruptions can occur with little or no warning.

Yasur is the best known and most frequently visited of the Vanuatu volcanoes. It has been in more-or-less continuous Strombolian activity since Captain Cook observed ash eruptions in 1774. This type of activity may have continued since ages. The active cone is largely contained within the small Yenkahe caldera, and is one of the youngest Holocenes volcano (11 700 years to present) of Vanuatu.

All tourism agencies, visitors, local authorities, people from Tanna Island and general public are reminded that the danger zone (Permanent Exclusion Zone) remains at the summit area about 395 m around the eruptive vents due to the volcanic projectiles or bombs that may fall in and/or around the crater rim and the presence of weak layers of volcanic ash at the summit crater. These weak layers can collapse at any time into the volcanic crater. The level of risk for visitors accessing areas within this danger zone (Permanent Exclusion Zone) is currently increased and villages located close to the volcano may continue to expect ash falls and volcanic gases impact, especially those exposed to trade wind direction. More information about the volcanic hazards can be found on the website:

www.vmgd.gov.vu/vmgd/index.php/geohazards/volcano/volcano-info/resources.

The Department of Meteorology and Geohazards will continue to closely monitor this volcano activity. More information will be provided when necessary.

Note : « Posted sign » : Signs will be installed later at the locations shown on the above image.

For further information, please contact Geohazards Division at the Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department at geohazards@meteo.gov.vu or 24686.