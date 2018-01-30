Vanuatu Volcano Alert Bulletin N°1 - Tanna Activity (30 January 2018)

TANNA VOLCANO

19°32’0”S 169°26’30”E Summit 1184ft (361m)

Current Vanuatu Volcano Alert Level: Level 2

Yasur volcanic activity is continuing in the major unrest state. Its Alert Level remains at Level 2 .

Yasur volcanic activity is continuing at the level of major unrest. New scientific analyses suggest that there is no imminent risk of increasing activity. The alert level for Yasur remains at Level 2. Danger is restricted to visitors approaching the crater; Risk is in the Permanent Exclusion Zone which is always closed (Shouldn’t be Access) and about 395 m around the eruptive vents (See photo below).

Latest observation and analysis of seismic data confirm that explosions remain strong and volcanic bombs may fall in and/or around the crater. Eruptive vents may emit volcanic ashes and gases plume. Nearby villages from the volcano may be affected by ash falls and volcanic gases especially those exposed to trade wind direction.

Alert Level for Yasur was at the Level 2 since 18th October 2016. The current observations are consistent with the Alert Level 2 activity. Level 2 indicates ‘Major Unrest’; Danger is around the crater rim and specific area, considerable possibility of eruption and also chance of flank eruption.

Yasur is the best known and most frequently visited of the Vanuatu volcanoes, has been in more-or-less continuous Strombolian and Vulcanian activity since Captain Cook observed ash eruptions in 1774. This type of activity may have continued since ages. The active cone is largely contained within the small Yenkahe caldera, and is the one of the youngest Holocenes volcano (11 700 years to present) of Vanuatu.

This is another reminder that all tourism agencies, visitors, local authorities, people from Tanna Island and general public to must not access the Permanent Exclusion Zone which is about 395 m around the eruptive vents. In this area volcanic projectiles, ashes and gases will always be expected (See photo below).

See the safety map and visitors Fact-Sheet of Yasur at the website www.vmgd.gov.vu/vmgd/index.php/geohazards/volcano/volcano-info/resources. Villages located close to the volcano may be impacted by ash falls and volcanic gases, especially those exposed to prevailing trade winds direction.

The Department of Meteorology and Geohazards will continue to closely monitor this volcano activity. More information will be provided when necessary.

Note : « Posted sign » : Signs will be installed later at the locations shown on the image.

