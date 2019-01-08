Vanuatu Volcano Alert Bulletin n°1 - Gaua Activity (7 January 2019)

GAUA VOLCANO

14°16’0”S 167°30’0”E Summit 2615ft (797m)

Current Vanuatu Volcano Alert Level: Level 2

Gaua volcano is continuing in the major unrest state. The Volcanic Alert Level remains at Level 2.

The volcanic unrest continues at Gaua. The volcanic activity is likely to continue at similar levels, consistent with the Volcanic Alert Level 2. The Danger Zone for life safety is limited to on the volcanic cone.

Latest observations and satellite data confirm a continuous volcanic activity in the level of major unrest state. The activity consists of ongoing volcanic steam cloud which may content volcanic gases. Gas will be continue to be smell while approaching the volcanic cone.

Alert Level for Gaua volcano has been at Level 2 since 31st January 2018. The current observations are consistent with the Alert Level 2 activity. Level 2 indicates ‘Major Unrest;Danger is around the volcanic cone’.

Gaua volcano is one of the active volcano in Vanuatu. Construction of the historically active cone of Mount Garet and other small cinder cones in the SW part of the caldera has left a crescent-shaped caldera lake, Lake Letas. The symmetrical, flat-topped Mount Garet cone is topped by three active craters.

All tourism agencies, local authorities, people of Gaua and the general public are reminded not to access the Gaua volcanic cone. In this area volcanic gases will always be expected and other volcano risks could occur at any time in such major unrest state.

The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department will continue to closely monitor this volcano activity. More information will be provided when necessary.

For further information, please contact Geohazards Division at the Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department at geohazards@meteo.gov.vu or 24686.