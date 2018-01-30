Vanuatu Volcano Alert Bulletin N°1 - Ambrym Activity (30 January 2018)

AMBRYM VOLCANO

16°15’00”S 168°07’00”E Summit Elevation 4377ft (1334m)

Current Vanuatu Volcano Alert Level: Level 2

Volcanic activity at Ambrym is continuing in the major unrest state; Its Alert Level remains at Level 2.

The volcanic activity at Ambrym is continuing at the level of major unrest; new scientific analyses suggest that there is no imminent risk of increasing activity. As a consequence, the Volcanic Alert Level remains at Level 2. The volcanic activity is likely to continue in this state. Danger is restricted to visitors approaching the active craters; The restricted area of risk is limited in the Permanent Exclusion Zone at Benbow which is about 1 km around Benbow crater and the Danger Zone A at Marum (including Maben-Mbwelesu, Niri-Mbwelesu and Mbwelesu) which is about 2.7 km around Marum crater (See photo below).

Observation photos from December 2017 to January 2018 confirm that the activity is not changing. Field observations show the activity consists of ongoing lava lake activity in Benbow and Marum craters inducing ongoing substantial degassing and emission of steam cloud. Visitors approaching the volcanic area and craters can smell the volcanic gas.

These observations and the analysis of seismic data confirm that the volcano remains at the major unrest state and the volcano activity consist of ongoing emission cloud of gases.

Alert Level for Ambrym volcano was at the Level 2 since 7 December 2017. The current observations are consistent with the Alert Level 2 activity. Level 2 indicates ‘Major Unrest’; Danger is around the crater rim and specific area, considerable possibility of eruption and also chance of flank eruption .

Ambrym volcano is a very active volcano in Vanuatu with large caldera of 12 km diameter and 2 active craters lakes Marum and Benbow. The volcano has been active during historical time at both summit and flank vents, producing moderate explosive eruptions and lava flows that reached coast. Historical eruptions dated back to two century with 8 important eruptions with lava flows extra-caldera having caused destruction in coastal areas in 1820, 1894, 1913 or 1929. Over seventy years, there are no extra-caldera eruptions.

This is a reminder to all tourism agencies, local autorities, people of Ambrym and the general public not to access the Permanent Exclusion Zone which is about 1 km radius from Benbow and Danger Zone A is about 2.7 km radius from Marum. In these areas volcanic gases may be present in abundance occasionally.

See the safety map and visitors Fact-Sheet of Ambrym volcano at the website www.vmgd.gov.vu/vmgd/index.php/geohazards/volcano/volcano-info/resources. Villages located further away may experience volcanic hazards from gas plumes, especially villages exposed to prevailing trade winds direction.

The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department will continue to closely monitor this volcano activity. More information will be provided as available.

Note : « Posted sign » : Signs will be installed later at the locations shown on the image.

For further information, please contact Geohazards Division at the Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department at geohazards@meteo.gov.vu or 24686 .