Vanuatu Volcano Alert Bulletin n°1 - Ambae Activity (7 January 2019)

AMBAE VOLCANO

15°24’0”S 167°50’0”E Summit 4908ft (1496m)

Current Vanuatu Volcano Alert Level: Level 2

Ambae volcano is continuing in the major unrest state. The Volcanic Alert Level remains at Level 2.

Ambae volcano activity remains at Level 2. Imminent eruption could occur in such major unrest state. The Danger Zone for life safety remains at 2 km radius from the active vent and areas located in the Yellow Zone (See Map below).

The volcanic ashes that fell on Ambae during the 2017 and 2018 eruption could continue to change the behaviour of streams and creeks when it rains. The creeks and streams can produce floods and carry a lot more debris (sands, gravel and boulders). The flow path of streams and creeks could change due to the flood debris. Landslide may occur at some areas during heavy rain fall.

Latest observations and analysis of seismic data recorded from the monitoring station confirm that the volcano activity is in the major unrest state (Level 2). The volcano activity consist of ongoing emission of steam and/or other volcanic gases. Villages exposed to dominant winds could expect to find volcanic ashfalls deposits and smell volcanic gases.

Significant impact of ashes and gases emission to villages at Ambae started in March and July 2018, when the Volcanic Alert level was raised to Level 3. Observations of the current activity are consistent with the Alert Level 2 activity. Level 2 indicates ‘Major unrest; Danger is now at 2 km around the volcanic vents and areas inside the Yellow Zone’. The possibility that the Ambae volcano activity escalate to the level of minor eruption (Level 3) is now low.

Ambae volcano is a very large volcano and is frequently active. A large-scale eruption about 400 years ago built a volcanic cone in the summit crater and the crater is now filled by Lake Voui; the modern active vent area underlies Lake Voui. Historic activity is poorly known, but there is documented activity in 1530, 1670, 1870, 1915 and 1966. All documented activity has been from the summit crater (Lake Voui) except for the 1670 activity, which included a flank eruption producing lava flows at Ndui Ndui. The eruption episode 2018 started in 1991, with eruptions in 1995, 2005, 2016 and 2017.

All tourism agencies, local authorities, people of Ambae and the general public are reminded not to access the danger zone which is about 2 km radius from the eruptive vent. Volcanic gases and ashes are expected in this area. Villages in the Yellow Colour may continue to expect change in streams and creeks flows during heavy rain fall (See map below). Villages from Ambae island may experience impacts of volcanic gases and ashes, especially those exposed to prevailing trade winds direction and others hazards related to the volcanic activity may be expected

Please see Volcano key Messages at this link:

http://www.vmgd.gov.vu/vmgd/index.php/geohazards/volcano/volcano-info/re... .

The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department will continue to closely monitor this volcano activity. More information will be provided as available.

For further information, please contact Geohazards Division at the Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department at geohazards@meteo.gov.vu or 24686.