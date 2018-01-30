Vanuatu Volcano Alert Bulletin N°1 - Ambae Activity (29 January 2018)

AMBAE VOLCANO

15°24’0”S 167°50’0”E Summit 4908ft (1496m)

Current Vanuatu Volcano Alert Level: Level 2

Volcanic activity at Ambae is continuing in the major unrest state; Its Alert Level remains at Level 2 .

The volcanic eruption at Ambae confined inside the Lake Voui is stable. New scientific analyses suggest that there is no imminent risk of increasing activity. The Volcanic Alert Level remains at Level 2. The restricted area of risk is now limited within 2 km from the active vent in Lake Voui.

Observations photos taken on December 2017 and January 2018 confirm that the activity continue from the volcanic cone (island) which was built during the latest eruption. Style of Ambae volcano activity has changed with explosions and volcanic cloud emitted are mostly white which means only steam. With the current size of the volcanic cone in Lake Voui, people from Ambae may hear explosions, view a minor volcanic ash and/or gas plume and glows over the mountain at night. The activity at Ambae is like what is seen and experienced at Yasur on Tanna Island.

These observations and the analysis of seismic data confirms that the volcano activity continue at the level of major unrest state. The volcano activity consist of ongoing emission cloud of gases, ashes and volcanic bombs that may fall around the volcano vents.

The eruption at Ambae started on 6th September 2017, when the Volcanic Alert Level was raised to Level 3. The style of eruption has changed around 22nd September 2017 when Geohazards staff observed lava (molten rock) at the surface for the first time. This was a significant change and raised the level of uncertainty about the development of the eruption. The volcanic Alert Level was also raised at that time to Level 4. With more observations and the analysis of seismic, gas, thermal and deformation data by scientists from the Geohazards Division of the Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazard Department (VMGD) and the international counterpart, it is confirmed that the volcano has settled in a more stable state of activity, therefore the Alert Level was dropped to Level 3 on 6th October 2017. Based on its slight decreased seismic activity and observation of ongoing volcanic gas emission and steam plumes on the web camera in December 2017, the Volcanic Alert Level (VAL) at Ambae was dropped to Level 2 on 7th December 2017. With the continuous close monitoring, the nature of this volcano activity is more understandable. Therefore the current observations are consistent with the Alert Level 2 activity (Similar to Yasur). Level 2 indicates ‘Major Unrest’; Danger is around the crater rim and specific area, considerable possibility of eruption and also chance of flank eruption .

Ambae volcano is a very large volcano and is frequently active. In the recorded history, there have been many eruptions, every 10-50 years over the past 150 years. All have been from the summit craters, except one recorded in 1670’s when a lava flow occurred in the Ndui Ndui area. The current eruption is focused in the summit crater and there are no indications of activity elsewhere on Ambae Island.

This a reminder to all tourism agencies, local autorities, people of Ambae and the general public not to access the Danger Zone which is about 2 km radius from the eruptive vents. In this area volcanic gases, ashes and projectiles are expected (See map below). Villages from Ambae island may experience volcanic hazards from gas and ashes especially those exposed to prevailing trade winds direction.

The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department will continue to closely monitor this volcano activity. More information will be provided as available.

For further information, please contact Geohazards Division at the Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department at geohazards@meteo.gov.vu or 24686.