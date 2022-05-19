Vanuatu - Tropical Storm GINA (GDACS, JTWC, VMGD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 May 2022)

A new tropical storm has formed over the South Pacific Ocean and is moving south-west, towards Vanuatu. On 19 May at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located about 80 km east of Pentecost Island (Penama Province, central-eastern Vanuatu), with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h. On 19-20 May, GINA is forecast to continue south-westwards and pass over the islands in Penama and Malampa Provinces (central Vanuatu), with maximum sustained winds up to 65 km/h. After that, it is expected to reach the Coral Sea and downgrade to a tropical depression. On 19-20 May, warnings for strong winds will be in effect for most of Vanuatu, while warnings for heavy rainfall have been issued over central and southern islands.