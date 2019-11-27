27 Nov 2019

Vanuatu - Tropical Cyclone RITA update (GDACS, JTWC, VMGD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 November 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 27 Nov 2019 View Original
  • Tropical Cyclone Rita has weakened to a tropical depression and is moving towards the Penama islands (Vanuatu) over the south-west Pacific Ocean. It is expected to dissipate in the morning of 27 November.
  • The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department issued warnings for strong winds over Shefa and Tafea Islands, rough to very rough seas are expected off Vanuatu.
  • Moderate rain is forecast for most of the islands in Vanuatu on 27-28 November.

