26 Nov 2019

Vanuatu - Tropical Cyclone RITA (DG ECHO, GDACS, NDMO Vanuatu, Fiji Meteo Service) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 November 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 26 Nov 2019 View Original

  • Tropical Cyclone RITA is moving south-southwest towards Vanuatu. On 26 November at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 230 km north-east of Pentecost Island (central Vanuatu), with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h (tropical storm).The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department issued its first cyclone warning on 25 November.

  • The National Disaster Management Office issued a red alert for Torba and a yellow alert for Penama and Sanma provinces. RITA will reach Vanuatu on 26 November before moving west on 28 November towards Pentecost Island, slighty weakening.

  • Heavy rain and strong winds are expected across the provinces of Torba, Sanma, Penama and Malampa over the next 48 hours. Vanuatu's Meteorology and Geohazards Department (VMGD) issued a strong wind warning for all Vanuatu coastal waters and a high sea warning for northern open waters.

