Vanuatu - Tropical Cyclone RITA (DG ECHO, GDACS, NDMO Vanuatu, Fiji Meteo Service) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 November 2019)

Tropical Cyclone RITA is moving south-southwest towards Vanuatu. On 26 November at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 230 km north-east of Pentecost Island (central Vanuatu), with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h (tropical storm).The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department issued its first cyclone warning on 25 November.

The National Disaster Management Office issued a red alert for Torba and a yellow alert for Penama and Sanma provinces. RITA will reach Vanuatu on 26 November before moving west on 28 November towards Pentecost Island, slighty weakening.