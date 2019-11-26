Vanuatu - Tropical Cyclone RITA (DG ECHO, GDACS, NDMO Vanuatu, Fiji Meteo Service) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 November 2019)
Tropical Cyclone RITA is moving south-southwest towards Vanuatu. On 26 November at 0.00 UTC, its centre was approximately 230 km north-east of Pentecost Island (central Vanuatu), with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h (tropical storm).The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department issued its first cyclone warning on 25 November.
The National Disaster Management Office issued a red alert for Torba and a yellow alert for Penama and Sanma provinces. RITA will reach Vanuatu on 26 November before moving west on 28 November towards Pentecost Island, slighty weakening.
Heavy rain and strong winds are expected across the provinces of Torba, Sanma, Penama and Malampa over the next 48 hours. Vanuatu's Meteorology and Geohazards Department (VMGD) issued a strong wind warning for all Vanuatu coastal waters and a high sea warning for northern open waters.