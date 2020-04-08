Vanuatu: Tropical Cyclone Harold Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 8 April 2020)

Tropical Cyclone Harold made landfall in Vanuatu as a category 5 cyclone on 6 April with sustained winds of more than 200 km/h. The northern provinces of Sanma, Malampa and Penama are most affected. Due to its path across the centre of Vanuatu, TC Harold has directly impacted on a large number of populated islands and the large island of Santo with the country’s second largest city Luganville.