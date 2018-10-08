08 Oct 2018

Vanuatu Syndromic Surveillance Bulletin Week 39: 24th - 30th September 2018.

Report
from Government of Vanuatu, World Health Organization
Published on 30 Sep 2018
preview
Download PDF (286.69 KB)

Total number of consultations and reporting rate: There is increased in total number of consultation from 2,305 consultation in epiweek 38 to 2,798 consultation in epiweek 39, with decreased in reporting rates from 73% in epiweek 38 to 45% in epiweek 39 from the sentinel sites.

Changes from previous week: There is decreased in reported cases of all four core syndromes..
Based on the syndromic report genetrated from the 5 sentinel sites in epiweek 39, none of the syndromes has been flagged.With this slight changes based on the recommended threshold analysis, Utas health centre reported 1 case of Mumps and Lenakel Hospital reported 2 cases of Chicken box. The syndromic surveillance team will continue further investigations and ensure all are aware of the situation and ensure high quality of reporting

