Vanuatu Syndromic Surveillance Bulletin Week 27: 01st - 07th July 2019

Total number of consultations and reporting rate: There has been an increased in total consultation from 2300 in epiweek 26 to 1860 in epiweek 27 with no changes in reporting rates 73% from 8 sentinel sites.

Changes from previous week: There has been a decreased in all reported syndromes in epiweek 27.

Based on the syndromic report generated from the 8 sentinel sites in epiweek 27, none of the syndromes has been flagged.The syndromic surveillance team will continue further investigations and ensure all are aware of the situation and ensure high quality of reporting.