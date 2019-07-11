11 Jul 2019

Vanuatu Syndromic Surveillance Bulletin Week 27: 01st - 07th July 2019

Report
from Government of Vanuatu, World Health Organization
Published on 07 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (371.15 KB)

Total number of consultations and reporting rate: There has been an increased in total consultation from 2300 in epiweek 26 to 1860 in epiweek 27 with no changes in reporting rates 73% from 8 sentinel sites.

Changes from previous week: There has been a decreased in all reported syndromes in epiweek 27.

Based on the syndromic report generated from the 8 sentinel sites in epiweek 27, none of the syndromes has been flagged.The syndromic surveillance team will continue further investigations and ensure all are aware of the situation and ensure high quality of reporting.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.