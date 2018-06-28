Vanuatu Syndromic Surveillance Bulletin Week 25: 18th - 24th June 2018

Total number of consultations and reporting rate: There is an increased in total consultation from 1498 consultation in epiweek 24 to 2747 consultation in epiweek 25, with reporting rates same as epiweek 24 (55%) from the sentinel sites.

Changes from previous week: There is an increased in reported cases of influenza like illness in epiweek 24 and decreased in reported cases of Acute Fever and Rash, Prolonged Fever and Watery Diarrhea.

Based on the syndromic report genetrated from the 6 sentinel sites in epiweek 25, none of the syndromes has been flagged.With this slight changes based on the recommended threshold analysis, 5 reported cases of mumps in epiweek 25. The syndromic surveillance team will continue further investigations and ensure all are aware of the situation and ensure high quality of reporting.