Vanuatu Syndromic Surveillance Bulletin Week 24: 11th - 17th June 2018

Total number of consultations and reporting rate:

There is an increased in total consultation from 2871 consultation in epiweek 23 to 3000 consultation in epiweek 24, with increased in reporting rates from (64%) in epiweek 23 to 73% in epiweek 24.

Changes from previous week: There is an increased in reported cases of Prolonged fever in epiweek 23 and decreased in reported cases of Acute Fever and Rash, Influenza-like-illness and Watery Diarrhea.

Based on the syndromic report genetrated from the 8 sentinel sites in epiweek 24, acute fever and rash has been flagged.With this slight changes based on the recommended threshold analysis, 2 reported of mumps in epiweek 24. The syndromic surveillance team will continue further investigations and ensure all are aware of the situation and ensure high quality of reporting.