Vanuatu Syndromic Surveillance Bulletin Week 23: 4th - 10th June 2018

Total number of consultations and reporting rate: There is an increased in total consultation from 1656 consultation in epiweek 22 to 2871 consultation in epiweek 23, with decreased in reporting rates from (91%) in epiweek 22 to 64% in epiweek 23.

Changes from previous week: There is an increased in reported cases of Influenza like Illness and Watery Diarrhoea in epiweek 23 and decreased in reported cases of prolonged fever and Acute Fever and Rash.

Based on the syndromic report genetrated from the 8 sentinel sites in epiweek 23, acute fever and rash has been flagged.With this slight changes based on the recommended threshold analysis, No reported cases of Mumps and Dengue in epiweek 23. The syndromic surveillance team will continue further investigations and ensure all are aware of the situation and ensure high quality of reporting.