Vanuatu Syndromic Surveillance Bulletin Week 23: 3rd - 9th June 2019

Total number of consultations and reporting rate: There has been an increased in total consultation from 2471 in epiweek 22 to 2542 in epiweek 23 with decreased in reporting rates from 82% in epiweek 22 to 64% in epiweek 23.

Changes from previous week: There is an increased in reported cases of watery diarrhoea in epiweek 23 and decreased in reported cases of the remaining syndromes in epiweek 23..

Based on the syndromic report generated from the 7 sentinel sites in epiweek 23,Watery Diarrhoea has been flagged.The syndromic surveillance team will continue further investigations and ensure all are aware of the situation and ensure high quality of reporting.