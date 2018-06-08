Vanuatu Syndromic Surveillance Bulletin Week 22: 28th May - 3rd June 2018

Total number of consultations and reporting rate: There is a decreased in total consultation from 2064 consultation in epiweek 21 to 1438 consultation in epiweek 22, with decreased in reporting rates from (91%) in epiweek 21 to 82% in epiweek 22.

Changes from previous week: There is an increased in reported cases of Acute fever & Rash and Watery Diarrhoea in epiweek 21 and decreased in reported cases of prolonged fever and Influenza Like-illness.Based on the syndromic report genetrated from the 9 sentinel sites in epiweek 22, acute fever and rash has been flagged.With this slight changes based on the recommended threshold analysis, mumps cases is still reported within the healkth facilities in epiweek 22, 1 case reported in Utas HC, 1 in VCH and NPH 7 cases. The syndromic surveillance team will continue further investigations and ensure all are aware of the situation and ensure high quality of reporting.