Vanuatu Syndromic Surveillance Bulletin Week 19: 07th - 13th May 2018

Total number of consultations and reporting rate: There is a slight increase in total consultation from 2167 consultation in epiweek 18 to 2226 consultation in epiweek 19, with no changes of reporting rates (82%) from previous week (18).

Changes from previous week: There is no change in reported cases of Acute fever and rash, slight increase in Prolonged fever and Influenza-like-illness and a slight decreased in watery diarrhoea cases. Based on the syndromic report genetrated from the 9 sentinel sites in epiweek 19, none of the syndromes has been flagged. With this slight changes based on the recommended threshold analysis, mumps cases is ongoing, there were 6 reported cases of mumps in utas Health cantre and 1 reported case in VCH. The syndromic surveillance team will continue further investigations and ensure all are aware of the situation and ensure high quality of reporting.