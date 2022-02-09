Vanuatu + 1 more

Vanuatu, New Caledonia - Tropical Storm ELEVEN (GDACS, JTWC, Civil Protection New Caledonia, VMGD, MeteoFrance New Caledonia, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 February 2022)

  • A new tropical storm has formed over the Coral Sea and is moving south-westwards. On 9 February, at 0.00 UTC, its centre was about 40 km west of Tanna island (Tafea Province, southern Vanuatu), and about 215 km north-east of Lifou Island (Loyalty Islands, New Caledonia), with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h.

  • ELEVEN is expected to strengthen as it continues south-west, towards the Loyalty Islands. It is forecast to make landfall over Maré Island (Loyalty Islands), in the early morning of 10 February, with maximum sustained winds up to 95 km/h. After that ELEVEN is forecast to strengthen to a tropical cyclone, while it passes south of New Caledonia.

  • All commercial, public and school activities have been suspended as of 9 February over the Loyalty Islands and the Southern Province of New Caledonia.

  • Heavy rainfall, strong winds and high waves are expected on 9-10 February over Shefa and Tafea Provinces (Vanuatu), and from 9 February over the Loyalty Islands and the Southern Province of New Caledonia.

