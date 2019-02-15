15 Feb 2019

Vanuatu, New Caledonia - Tropical Cyclone OMA update (GDACS, JTWC, Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department, NDMO, Meteo France Nouvelle-Calédonie, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 February 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 15 Feb 2019 View Original

  • Tropical Cyclone OMA is moving south-west over the north-eastern Coral Sea towards New Caledonia. On 15 February at 0.00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 190 km west of Espiritu Santo Island (Sanma Province, northern Vanuatu) and 400 km north-west of the capital Port Vila, with maximum sustained winds of 102 km/h (tropical storm).

  • Over the next 48 hours, it is forecast to continue south-west over the north-eastern Coral Sea, as a tropical storm. Heavy rainfall, strong winds and storm surge are forecast over northern and central islands of Vanuatu, particularly in Torba, Sanma, Penama and Malampa Provinces as well as heavy rainfall and strong winds over the east coast of Caledonia.

  • As of 15 February, a Red Alert remains in force for a Torba, Sanma and Malampa Provinces and a Yellow Alert for Penama Province.

  • Several homes have been damaged in Torba and Sanma Provinces. The Torba, Sanma and Malampa Provincial Emergency Operation Centre (PEOC) has been activated.

