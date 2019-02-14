Vanuatu, New Caledonia – Tropical Cyclone Oma Update (GDACS, JTWC, Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department, NDMO, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 February 2019)

Tropical Cyclone OMA continued south-east over the north-eastern Coral Sea toward northern Vanuatu, strenghtening. On 14 February at 0:00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 110 km west of Espiritu Santo Island (Sanma Province, northern Vanuatu) and 445 km north-west of the capital Port Vila (southern Vanuatu), with maximum sustained winds of 100 km/h (tropical storm).

It is forecast to continue south-south-east over the north-eastern Coral Sea and could turn south-south-west from 15 February, passing far off the coast of Malakula Islands and slighty weakening.

Over the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall, strong winds and storm surge are expected over northern and central islands of Vanuatu, particularly in Torba, Sanma, Penama and Malampa Provinces.