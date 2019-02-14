14 Feb 2019

Vanuatu, New Caledonia – Tropical Cyclone Oma Update (GDACS, JTWC, Vanuatu Meteorology and Geohazards Department, NDMO, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 February 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 14 Feb 2019 View Original

  • Tropical Cyclone OMA continued south-east over the north-eastern Coral Sea toward northern Vanuatu, strenghtening. On 14 February at 0:00 UTC, its centre was located approximately 110 km west of Espiritu Santo Island (Sanma Province, northern Vanuatu) and 445 km north-west of the capital Port Vila (southern Vanuatu), with maximum sustained winds of 100 km/h (tropical storm).

  • It is forecast to continue south-south-east over the north-eastern Coral Sea and could turn south-south-west from 15 February, passing far off the coast of Malakula Islands and slighty weakening.

  • Over the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall, strong winds and storm surge are expected over northern and central islands of Vanuatu, particularly in Torba, Sanma, Penama and Malampa Provinces.

  • As of 14 February, a Red Alert remains in effect for a Torba, Sanma, Penama and Malampa Provinces and a Yellow Alert for Shefa Province and the capital Port Vila.

