23 Jan 2020

Vanuatu Meteorology & Geo-hazards Department: Early Action Rainfall (EAR) Watch (January 2020)

Report
from Government of Vanuatu
Published on 16 Jan 2020
preview
Download PDF (680.85 KB)

The Early Action Rainfall Watch provides a summary of recent rainfall patterns, particularly the status of the rainfall and the outlook for the coming months. This product is issued on a monthly basis. For more details and climate Information, contact the Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-hazards Department.

Summary

  • Rainfall Status: Very Dry condition persisted at Pekoa, Bauerfield, Port Vila and Whitegrass at the 12-month timescale. In December 2019, Whitegrass and Aneityum still experienced Very Dry conditions, while rainfall in the other stations shifted away from Very Dry.

  • Additional Information: In December 2019, dry spells were still evident in drier parts of larger islands and over smaller islands. Water shortages were still reported for Aniwa, North Tanna and nearby islands. While No Alert is in place for most stations for the next three months, there are still slight chances for existing Droughts to continue at Port Vila and Whitegrass.

