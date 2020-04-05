Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department: Tropical Cyclone Warning Number 14 for TORBA, SANMA, PENAMA and MALAMPA Provinces

Tropical Cyclone Warning Number 14 on Severe Tropical Cyclone HAROLD issued by the Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department, Port Vila at 9:20am VUT Sunday 5 April 2020 for TORBA, SANMA, PENAMA and MALAMPA Provinces.

At 8:00am local time, Severe Tropical Cyclone HAROLD [940hPa] Category 4, was located at 15.4 degrees South 165.9 degrees East. This is about 95KM west southwest of Santo and 190KM west northwest of Malekula. The system is positioned at the center right of the square letter E, number 5 (E,5) of the Vanuatu Tropical Cyclone Tracking Map. Severe Tropical Cyclone HAROLD has been moving in a south southeasterly direction at 15KM/HR (8Knots) in the past 3 hours.

Maximum sustained winds close to the centre are estimated at 175KM/HR (95Knots). Severe Tropical Cyclone HAROLD is forecast to be at 15.8 degrees South 166.2 degrees East in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Damaging gale force winds of 90KM/HR (47Knots), gusting to 110KM/HR (55Knots) will affect TORBA, SANMA, PENAMA and MALAMPA Provinces today and later extend to SHEFA province in the next 12 to 24 hours.

Destructive storm force winds of 120KM/HR (63Knots) with gusts up to 150KM/HR (80Knots) within 40 Nautical miles from its center is expected to begin to affect SANMA province for the next the next 6 to 12 hours and later extending to PENAMA and MALAMPA provinces.

Hurricane force winds of 175KM/HR (95Knots), gusting to 235KM/HR (125Knots) within 20 Nautical miles from its center are also expected to affect SANMA province today.

Forecast Positions

Date and Time/Position/Intensity

+06 hours (2pm, 5 Apr)/15.6S, 166.0E/100 KTS (185 KM/HR)

+12 hours (8pm, 5 Apr)/15.8S, 166.2E/115 KTS (215 KM/HR)

+18 hours (2am, 6 Apr)/15.9S, 166.4E/115 KTS (215 KM/HR)

+24 hours (8am, 6 Apr)/16.1S, 166.8E/115 KTS (215 KM/HR)

+36 hours (8pm, 6 Apr)/16.4S, 168.0E/115 KTS (215 KM/HR)

+48 hours (8am, 7 Apr)/17.0S, 170.0E/100 KTS (185 KM/HR)

+60 hours (8pm, 7 Apr)/17.9S, 172.6E/95 KTS (175 KM/HR)

+72 hours (8am, 8 Apr)/19.2S, 175.6E/95 KTS (175 KM/HR)

Damaging gale force winds with heavy rainfalls and flash flooding over low lying areas and areas close to the river banks including coastal flooding expected over TORBA, SANMA, PENAMA and MALAMPA Provinces and extending to SHEFA province today. Very rough to phenomenal seas with heavy to phenomenal swells expected over northern and central open and coastal waters today as the system continues to move southeastward across the central part of Vanuatu. High Seas wind warning and a Marine strong wind warning are current for all coastal and open waters of Vanuatu. People, including sea going vessels are strongly advised not to go out to sea within affected area until the system has moved out of the area.

The Vanuatu National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) advises that Red Alert is in effect for TORBA, SANMA, PENAMA and MALAMPA Provinces, while Yellow Alert for SHEFA province. For actions on these alerts, call NDMO on 22699, 7738201 and 7720836.

People over TORBA, SANMA, PENAMA, MALAMPA and SHEFA provinces are advised to listen to Radio Vanuatu and all other Radio Outlets to get the latest update on this system.

The Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department will issue the next warning on Severe Tropical Cyclone HAROLD at 12:00pm or earlier if the situation changes.

This warning bulletin is also available on VMGD's website: https://www.vmgd.gov.vu and on its facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/vmgd.gov.vu.