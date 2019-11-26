26 Nov 2019

Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department: Tropical Cyclone Warning Number 13 on Severe Tropical Cyclone RITA

Report
from Government of Vanuatu
Published on 26 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (61.39 KB)

Tropical Cyclone Warning Number 13 issued by the Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department, Port Vila at 6:01am VUT Tuesday 26 November 2019 for TORBA.

At 5:00am local time, Severe Tropical Cyclone RITA with centrel pressure 966hPa,
Cat3),was located at 13.5 degrees South 170.0 degrees East. This is about 270KM east of Sola and 270KM northeast of Maewo. Severe Tropical Cyclone RITA is positioned at the left center of square letter J, number 3 (J,3)of the Vanuatu Tropical Cyclone Tracking Map. In the past 3 hours, Severe Tropical Cyclone RITA has moved in a south southwesterly direction at a speed of 15KM/HR (8knots).

Expected sustained winds close to the centre are estimated at 130KM/HR (70KTS).
Severe Tropical Cyclone RITA is expected to be at 14.2 degrees South 170.1 degrees East within the next 06 to 12 hours.

Destructive Storm force winds of 110KM/HR (60KTS) gusting to 160KM/HR (85KTS) are expected to affect TORBA within the next 24 hours.

Strong to damaging gale force winds of 75KM/HR (40KTS) with gusts up to 105KM/HR (55KTS) are expected over TORBA and extending to SANMA and PENAMA in the next 36 hours.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.