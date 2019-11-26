Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department: Tropical Cyclone Warning Number 13 on Severe Tropical Cyclone RITA

Tropical Cyclone Warning Number 13 issued by the Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department, Port Vila at 6:01am VUT Tuesday 26 November 2019 for TORBA.

At 5:00am local time, Severe Tropical Cyclone RITA with centrel pressure 966hPa,

Cat3),was located at 13.5 degrees South 170.0 degrees East. This is about 270KM east of Sola and 270KM northeast of Maewo. Severe Tropical Cyclone RITA is positioned at the left center of square letter J, number 3 (J,3)of the Vanuatu Tropical Cyclone Tracking Map. In the past 3 hours, Severe Tropical Cyclone RITA has moved in a south southwesterly direction at a speed of 15KM/HR (8knots).

Expected sustained winds close to the centre are estimated at 130KM/HR (70KTS).

Severe Tropical Cyclone RITA is expected to be at 14.2 degrees South 170.1 degrees East within the next 06 to 12 hours.

Destructive Storm force winds of 110KM/HR (60KTS) gusting to 160KM/HR (85KTS) are expected to affect TORBA within the next 24 hours.

Strong to damaging gale force winds of 75KM/HR (40KTS) with gusts up to 105KM/HR (55KTS) are expected over TORBA and extending to SANMA and PENAMA in the next 36 hours.