Vanuatu: Humanitarian Coordination Structure (as of 25 May 2022)

The National Disaster Risk Management Act of 2019 outlines the national structures for responding to disasters. Within this framework sits the National Disaster Committee, overseen by the Council of Ministers which has responsibility for the development of strategies and polices for preparedness and response to disasters. The National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) is the operational arm of the framework and as such leads the response at the national level through the activation of the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC). The NDMO is responsible for ensuring the drafting and implementation of response plans. The cluster system has been adopted in Vanuatu to support national government in both, preparedness and response. Each cluster is led by a national government ministry; usually at the Director General-level. In each of the six provinces, there are provincial disaster management structures which are supported by the national structure . At the provincial level, a cluster is referred to as a “working group”.

Disclaimer UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.