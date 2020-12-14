Vanuatu + 1 more
Vanuatu, Fiji - Tropical Cyclone YASA (Fiji NEws, Radio New Zealand, NZ Herald, VMGD, MET Fiji, JTWC, GDACS)
- The newly formed Tropical Cyclone YASA is moving in the South Pacific Ocean, between Vanuatu and Fiji Islands. On 14 December at 0.00, its center was located approximately 400 km east of Pentecost island (Vanuatu), and 550 km north-west of Yasawa Islands (Fiji), with maximum sustained wind of 110 km/h.
- On 14-16 December, YASA is forecast to strengthen, as it moves clockwise between Vanuatu and Fiji islands. Then it is expected to move south-east, reaching Viti Levu island (Fiji) on 18 December, with maximum sustained wind between 170-200 km/h.
- A strong wind warning has been issued for Rotuma island (northern Fiji), and for the central and southern coastal Vanuatu. A flash flood warning is in effect for northern Vanua Levu (Fiji).
- Heavy rainfall, strong wind and high waves are forecast throughout Vanuatu on 14-15 December. Moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast over most of Fiji from 15 December.