Vanuatu, Fiji, Tonga - Tropical Cyclone HAROLD update (UN OCHA, WMO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 April 2020)

After the passage of Tropical Cyclone HAROLD over Vanuatu, Fiji and Tonga on 6-9 April, the number of fatalities has increased to 5.

In Vanuatu, media report, as of 15 April, 4 fatalities and several people in need of food and clean water. The most affected islands are Pentecost and Espiritu Santo.

In Fiji, one person died while 1,837 people have been sheltered in 66 evacuation centres. National Authorities are providing the distribution of food for those affected.

In Tonga, widespread damage to houses (429), water supply and food crops is reported across Tongatapu and 'Eua.

The Copernicus EMS was activated in rapid mapping mode (EMSR 434) on 6 April and 3 satellite maps, concerning the impact assessment of Vanuatu, were produced.