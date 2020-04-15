Vanuatu + 2 more

Vanuatu, Fiji, Tonga - Tropical Cyclone HAROLD update (UN OCHA, WMO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 April 2020)

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

  • After the passage of Tropical Cyclone HAROLD over Vanuatu, Fiji and Tonga on 6-9 April, the number of fatalities has increased to 5.

  • In Vanuatu, media report, as of 15 April, 4 fatalities and several people in need of food and clean water. The most affected islands are Pentecost and Espiritu Santo.

  • In Fiji, one person died while 1,837 people have been sheltered in 66 evacuation centres. National Authorities are providing the distribution of food for those affected.

  • In Tonga, widespread damage to houses (429), water supply and food crops is reported across Tongatapu and 'Eua.

  • The Copernicus EMS was activated in rapid mapping mode (EMSR 434) on 6 April and 3 satellite maps, concerning the impact assessment of Vanuatu, were produced.

  • The EU Civil Protection Mechanism (EUCPM) has been activated and France has already sent assistance to Vanuatu.

Related Content