Vanuatu, Fiji, Tonga - Tropical Cyclone HAROLD update (GDACS, JTWC, UN OCHA, UNOSAT, Copernicus EMS, Fiji Met Service, Tonga Government, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 April 2020)

Tropical Cyclone HAROLD made landfall over Kandavu (Fiji) on 8 April in the morning (UTC), with maximum sustained winds up to 220 km/h and then continued moving south-east over the oceanm passing south of eastern Fiji islands and south of southern Tonga islands slightly weakening. On 9 April at 0.00 UTC its centre was located offshore approximately 225 km south-east of Eua Island, with maximum sustained winds of 205 km/h. In Vanuatu, UN OCHA report, as of 8 April, around 160,000 affected people and up to 70 per cent of buildings damaged in Luganville. Media report, as of 9 April, collapsed houses, damaged roads, power and telecommunication outages across Espiritu Santo, Malo, and Malakula Islands. In Fiji, media report, around 1,800 evacuated people in 69 evacuation centers, a number of injured people, destroyed houses, closed roads as well as power and telecommunication outages across Viti Levu, Kandavu, and southern Lau Islands group. In Tonga, the Prime Minister declared the State of Emergency, as of 8 April. On the forecast track, HAROLD is forecast to continue moving south-east over the Ocean, well off Tonga islands and weakening, on 9-10 April. Over the next 24 hours, moderate to locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are forecast over southern Lau Islands group (Fiji). Moderate to locally heavy rainfall, strong winds and storm surge are forecast also over southern Tonga Islands, where a strong wind warning remain in effect. The Copernicus EMS was activated in rapid mapping mode (EMSR 434) on 6 April, in order to support damage assessment and impact assessment.