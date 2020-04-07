Vanuatu, Fiji, Tonga - Tropical Cyclone HAROLD update (GDACS, JTWC, DG ECHO, Copernicus EMS, VMGD, Fiji Met Service, Tonga Government, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 07 April 2020)

Passing over north Vanuatu, Tropical Cyclone HAROLD continued south-east over the Coral Sea towards Fiji, slightly weakening. On 7 April, its centre was located offshore approximately 760 km north-west of Kandavu Island (south of Fiji) and 650 km north-west of the west coast of Viti Levu Island.

According to media, as of 7 April, severe damage to buildings, damaged roads, flooding in low-lying areas, and power outages were reported across Espiritu Santo, Malakula, Ambae, Pentecost and Maewo Islands.

HAROLD is forecast to continue south-east over the sea and to make landfall over Kandavu.

Heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds and storm surge are forecast over central-north Vanuatu, Fiji and over south Tonga during the coming days.