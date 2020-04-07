Vanuatu + 2 more

Vanuatu, Fiji, Tonga - Tropical Cyclone HAROLD update (GDACS, JTWC, DG ECHO, Copernicus EMS, VMGD, Fiji Met Service, Tonga Government, media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 07 April 2020)

  • Passing over north Vanuatu, Tropical Cyclone HAROLD continued south-east over the Coral Sea towards Fiji, slightly weakening. On 7 April, its centre was located offshore approximately 760 km north-west of Kandavu Island (south of Fiji) and 650 km north-west of the west coast of Viti Levu Island.

  • According to media, as of 7 April, severe damage to buildings, damaged roads, flooding in low-lying areas, and power outages were reported across Espiritu Santo, Malakula, Ambae, Pentecost and Maewo Islands.

  • HAROLD is forecast to continue south-east over the sea and to make landfall over Kandavu.

  • Heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds and storm surge are forecast over central-north Vanuatu, Fiji and over south Tonga during the coming days.

  • The Copernicus Emergency Management Service was activated in rapid mapping mode, in order to support damage assessment and impact assessment.

