Vanuatu, Fiji, Tonga - Tropical Cyclone HAROLD update (GDACS, JTWC, Copernicus EMS, VMGD, Fiji Met Service, Tonga Government, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 April 2020)
Tropical Cyclone HAROLD continued to south-east over the Coral Sea toward southern Fiji, slightly weakening. On 8 April, its centre was located offshore approximately 40 km north-west of Kandavu Island (south Fiji) and 110 km south-east of Suva (the capital of Fiji, Viti Levu Island).
Media report, as of 8 April, severe damage to buildings in Luganville (the main town of Espiritu Santo). Power and telecommunication outages were reported across Espiritu Santo and Malakula. In Fiji, media report number of people preventively evacuated, damaged houses, closed roads and power outages across Viti Levu, Kandavu, and south Lau Islands.
HAROLD is forecast to make landfall over Kandavu on 8 April. Later, it is forecast to continue south-east over the sea and could pass south of southern Tonga on 8-9 April.
In the next 24 hours, heavy rain, strong winds and storm surge are forecast over central-south Fiji, and Tongatapu and Eua Islands (Tonga). Moderate rain is forecast over south Vanuatu. In Fiji, several tropical cyclone warnings remain in effect. The Copernicus Emergency Management Service was activated in rapid mapping mode on 6 April, in order to support damage and impact assessment.