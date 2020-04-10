Vanuatu, Fiji, Tonga - Tropical Cyclone HAROLD update (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, NEMO/MORDI-NGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 April 2020)

Vanuatu, on 9 April, issued a request for in-kind assistance to the European Union. In response, as part of the European Union's Civil Protection Mechanism, France is sending tents, shelter kits, kitchen sets and jerry cans. The EU's Copernicus emergency mapping service was activated (EMSR 434) on 6 April, in order to support damage assessment and impact assessment in Vanuatu.

In Tonga, significant damage to the water supply and food crops is reported across Tongatapu. Central and Western Tongatapu are expected to be hardest hit due to the king tides and significant flooding. Destruction is widespread, including significant damage to homes, water supply and food crops is reported in 'Eua. Hundreds are reported to be currently sheltering in evacuation centres due to homes being destroyed.