Vanuatu, Fiji, Tonga - Tropical Cyclone HAROLD update (DG ECHO, GDACS, UN OCHA, UNICEF, Copernicus EMS, Tonga Government, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 April 2020)

Tropical Cyclone HAROLD passed over Vanuatu, Fiji and Tonga on 6-9 April, leading to casualties and severe damage, particularly over Vanuatu. In Vanuatu, UN OCHA and UNICEF report, as of 13 April, around 108,000 affected people across north and central islands of Espiritu Santo, Maewo, Pentecost, and Ambae, where up to 90 % of the population lost their houses and 60 % of schools as well as 20 % of health centres are damaged. Many communities remain cut off from assistance due to flooded and damaged roads.

In Fiji, media report one fatality occurred in Kandavu Island. UN OCHA and UNICEF also report 1,818 people sheltered in 65 evacuation centres across Central, Western and Eastern Divisions.

In Tonga, UN OCHA and UNICEF report 323 people sheltered in 17 evacuation centres, 428 damaged or destroyed houses, as well as public infrastructures and roads damaged across Tongatapu and Eua Islands.

The Copernicus EMS was activated in rapid mapping mode (EMSR 434) on 6 April and, in order to support damage assessment in Vanuatu. 3 satellite maps were produced so far.