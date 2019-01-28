28 Jan 2019

Vanuatu: Emergency Response to Manaro Volcano Eruption in Penama Province – VUT 191

Report
from ACT Alliance
Published on 28 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (614.25 KB)

Around 97% of of the people in the island of Ambae have been displaced by the Volcanic eruption that started in 18th March 2018. As of December 2018, the government still considered Ambae as high risk and have not allowed its residents to return to their homes. The area remains at risk for flooding, landslides, continued ashfall deposits and volcanic gases. The government’s response has been focused on Maewo but some of Ambae’s residents have moved to the nearby Espirito Santo. This response will be focused on providing humanitarian assistance to approximately 8,700 people in Espirito Santo, mostly living in temporary shelters in and around host communities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.