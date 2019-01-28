Vanuatu: Emergency Response to Manaro Volcano Eruption in Penama Province – VUT 191

Around 97% of of the people in the island of Ambae have been displaced by the Volcanic eruption that started in 18th March 2018. As of December 2018, the government still considered Ambae as high risk and have not allowed its residents to return to their homes. The area remains at risk for flooding, landslides, continued ashfall deposits and volcanic gases. The government’s response has been focused on Maewo but some of Ambae’s residents have moved to the nearby Espirito Santo. This response will be focused on providing humanitarian assistance to approximately 8,700 people in Espirito Santo, mostly living in temporary shelters in and around host communities.