An earthquake of 6.1 M magnitude at a depth of 21 km occurred near the coast of Efate island (Shefa Province) on 21 June at 21.13 UTC. The epicentre was located 33 km east-southeast of the national capital Port Vila. USGS PAGER estimated a shaking up to "strong" for 24 000 people and "moderate" for 22 000 people. As of 22 June at 7.00 UTC, no immediate reports of casualties and damages have been reported.