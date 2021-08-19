Vanuatu - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 August 2021)

An earthquake of 6.9 M at a depth of 89 km occurred 56 km off of the north-eastern coast of Espiritu Santo Island (central-northern Vanuatu) on 18 August at 10.10 UTC (21.10 local time). The epicentre was approximately 21 km north-northeast of Port Olry village (Sanma Province, Espiritu Santo).

A tsunami threat has been issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center but was lifted after an hour. USGS PAGER estimates that up to 62,000 people were exposed to strong shaking.