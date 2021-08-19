Vanuatu
Vanuatu - Earthquake (GDACS, USGS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 August 2021)
An earthquake of 6.9 M at a depth of 89 km occurred 56 km off of the north-eastern coast of Espiritu Santo Island (central-northern Vanuatu) on 18 August at 10.10 UTC (21.10 local time). The epicentre was approximately 21 km north-northeast of Port Olry village (Sanma Province, Espiritu Santo).
A tsunami threat has been issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center but was lifted after an hour. USGS PAGER estimates that up to 62,000 people were exposed to strong shaking.
According to media reports, there are no reports of any casualties or damage.