Vanuatu: Department of Water Standard Operating Procedures

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Water is essential in terms of its quantity and quality to sustain life and promote health.

Basic sanitation and adequate hygiene behaviour and management are essential conditions to create a safe environment which reduces the risk of people’s immune system being undermined as a result of chronic exposure to Water, Sanitation and hygiene (WASH) related diseases. Water is often used to support basic food needs and livelihoods functions. Successful food assistance and nutrition policies require an adequate level of WASH services.

WASH is a humanitarian priority for over 200,000 people affected by natural disasters in Vanuatu every year. The recent Tropical Cyclone Pam has proved that the existing humanitarian WASH capacity can no longer meet the rapidly growing WASH needs.

The people of Vanuatu continue to face many WASH related challenges. Following TC PAM and recently El Nino impact, many children have contracted diarrhoeal diseases due to inadequate WASH conditions.

Water is also the key medium through which the impact of climate change is manifested. The number and scale of natural disasters in Vanuatu is increasing.

In addition, rapid population growth reinforces existing pressure on natural resources which makes it more challenging to meet wide range of humanitarian WASH needs of the people affected.

The frequency and scale of cyclones and droughts is already creating major water insecurity challenges for the National WASH Cluster which is led by the Department of Water Resources. The number of floods and cyclones are rising dramatically as a proportion of other disasters that poses threat to the country. Such natural disaster often result in a sharp deterioration of environmental health conditions, particularly access to basic water and sanitation services.

The recent TC Pam and El Nino has indicated, as per table 1 above, excessive amount of funding being injected to address WASH issues across the country. Despite recent progress made on improving access to water in many parts of the country, the number of people without access to safe water is still high and therefore it’s a challenge to be embraced by both the government and humanitarian partners ensuring people’ rights and dignity are uphold at all times.

The government, through the department of Water Resources, is meeting the challenges of helping those in need by promoting Vanuatu water standards, implementing new policies and structures and pursuing advocacy beyond humanitarian sphere.

This document sets out key functions of the department of geology, mines and water resources, and its humanitarian partners towards addressing immediate WASH needs of the affected population in the event of an emergency.

The documents spells out the way in which the DoW, implements and coordinates its humanitarian WASH delivery to achieve its aim and purpose. To achieve this, it would involve the full range of measures at its disposal, as set out in this document to improve the quality of humanitarian WASH assistance and the resilience of the vulnerable populations. The department of water leadership role applies in anticipation of before, during and in the aftermath of humanitarian crises.