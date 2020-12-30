Vanuatu: Climate change and disaster-induced displacement policy

Context

Vanuatu is consistently ranked among the most risk-prone countries in the world due to its limited resilience to the frequent occurrence of natural hazards, such as tropical cyclones, floods, droughts, earthquakes, tsunamis, and volcanic eruptions. The country also faces other significant climate change and developmentrelated challenges that contribute to disaster displacement risk. In 2015, Vanuatu grappled with the devastating consequences of Tropical Cyclone Pam, the strongest Category 5 storm ever recorded to hit the country, which displaced 65,000 people, almost 25% of the entire population. A lessons learned workshop following the disaster response identified the need for institutional and operational normative frameworks to improve evacuation centre management and ensure the inclusion of displacement and relocation within the National Cluster System. Similarly, the Vanuatu Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction Policy 2016-2030 recommended including “special support” for displaced people in emergency response efforts and called for the development of a “national policy on resettlement and internal displacement” to assist with recovery activities.