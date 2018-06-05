Vanuatu: Brief Report on Manaro Ash Fall Evacuation and Relocation - Education Cluster

05 Jun 2018

Introduction

The Council of Ministers Decision no: 57/2018 has declared a State of Emergency on Ambae Island due to heavy volcanic ash fall on the 12th April 2018, the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) deployed a Capacity Assessment team to Ambae for an On Site assessment and an Off Site assessment on Maewo and Pentecost. The following sectors were part of this assessment team; Shelter, Logistics, Communications, Registration, Education, Gender Protection, Wash and Health

The overall purpose of this capacity assessment is to assess the identified relocation sites on Maewo and Pentecost. The interest of our Education Sector Cluster in these capacity assessments is to see how kindy, primary and secondary schools in Ambae will be hosted in Maewo and Pentecost considering school capacities, WASH and health facilities and walking distance between relocation sites to schools.

On arrival it was observed from firsthand information that the most affected area in Ambae are North and South of Ambae while north west part of Ambae is an ongoing affected area due to the continuous ash fall deposited by south east trade winds and this is extending to nearby villages of Loone and Nduidui.

Affected Schools in Ambae

Schools affected in Ambae are kindies, Primary and Secondary schools and TVET Institutions that are summarized as follows;

39 kindy schools with total enrolment of 635 students

28 primary schools with total enrolment of 2094 students

7 secondary schools with total enrolment of 776 students

3 Technical Institution with total enrolment of 56 students (1 institution not registered as yet)

Total of 77 schools with total enrolment of 3561 and students representing 35% of 10,112 current population of Ambae.(this figure does not include teachers and their families)

