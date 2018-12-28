28 Dec 2018

Vanuatu: Ambrym Volcano & Earthquake Emergency Plan of Action Final Report n° MDRVU007

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

The volcanic activity at Ambrym continued at the level of major unrest since January 2018. Ambrym island hosts the entire population of approximately 7,286 people (2016 census), a volcanic island in Malampa province in the archipelago of Vanuatu (click here for map of the location).

On the 15 December 2018, the volcano alert level was raised to level 3 with minor eruption and seismic data analysis on the 16 and 17 December confirmed an ongoing emission of ash or/and gas column from eruptive vents from Benbow and Marum craters and ongoing localized earthquake activity in the south eastern part of Ambrym. The 15 December was also the day the Malampa provincial emergency operations center (EOC) was activated.

On 18 of December bulletin eleven (11) was issued by the Vanuatu Meteorology & Geohazard stated that satellite imagery analysis confirms a remarkable land deformation on Ambrym island, therefore people from Ambrym and neighboring islands may continue to expect earthquakes. North, East and West of Ambrym reported heavy ash fall and cracks from the localized earthquake. Southeast of the island was reposted to be heavily affected.

Ambrym volcano is a very active volcano in Vanuatu with large caldera of 12 km in diameter and two active craters Marum and Benbow. The volcano has been active during historical time at both summit and flank vents, producing moderate explosive eruptions and lava flows that have reached the coast. The larger events include eruptions in 1820, 1894, 1913 or 1929. Over the last seventy years, there are no extra-caldera eruptions. The eruption of 1988, 2015 and now are focused in the caldera.

