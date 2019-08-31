Vanuatu: Ambrym Volcano & Earthquake - Emergency Plan of Action Final Report (MDRVU007)

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

The Malampa province in the archipelago of Vanuatu has a volcanic island Ambrym consists of a population of approximately 7,286 people according to the census of 2016. The volcanic major unrest continued since January 2018 which caused the raise of alert level 3 by 15 December 2018 with minor eruption confirmed by the seismic data analysis of 16 – 17 December 2018. An ongoing emission of ash or/and gas column from eruptive vents from Benbow and Marum craters with earthquake in Southern part of Ambrym activated the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) in Malampa province.

Vanuatu Metrology & Geo-hazard Department (VMGD) issued a bulletin No. 11 on 18 December 2018 regarding the expected earthquakes in Ambrym and neighboring islands. The satellite imagery analysis confirmed land deformation at a large extent. North, East and West of Ambrym had heavy ash fall and cracks, most affected part was the southeastern part of the island.

Ambrym volcano is a very active volcano in Vanuatu with large caldera of 12 km in diameter and two active craters Marum and Benbow. The volcano has a history of being active at both summit and flank vents, producing moderate explosive eruptions and lava flows that have reached the coast. The significant events include eruptions in 1820, 1894, 1913 or 1929. Over the last seventy years, there were no extra-caldera eruptions. The eruption of 1988, 2015 and now are focused in the caldera.

Summary of response

Overview of Host National Society

VRCS has been dealing with frequent disasters and following the experiences of Cyclone Pam in 2015 and Ambae Volcanic Eruption 2017, VRCS had taken significant measures in developing its capacity in disaster response. More than 100 volunteers have been trained in emergency response and pre-positioning of relief supplies strategically to better response to disasters country wide were the main objective of the society. VRCS has a sufficient experience of dealing with two volcanic eruptions in 2017 with DREF Operation (MDRVU005) and last year (MDRVU006) with the support of IFRC. The National Society has been placed in a good position to respond with its local volunteer’s network on the ground who are familiar with assisting the affected people in a good manner. In addition, VRCS is the key actor in the government’s disaster response plans and coordinating closely with the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) and other stakeholders.

Overview of Red Cross Red Crescent Movement in country VRCS works with IFRC and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) through their regional structures. It has close contact with the IFRC disaster risk management (DRM) Team at CCST Suva, to mobilize DREF support according to plans of response and to the needs of those affected. IFRC will continue to provide support to NS on coordination relating to this DREF operation with Red Cross Red Crescent Movement partners.

Overview of non-RCRC actors in country

The government, through the NDMO, has activated the following mechanisms to manage the emergency response:

National level:

• Provincial Emergency Operations Centre;

• Provincial Disaster & Climate Change Committee;

• Cluster Leads to support the Provincial level.

Provincial level:

• Area Council Secretaries;

• Line Ministries represented at the province;

• Provincial Health Coordinator.

VRCS will continue to be involved in this process and advocate for the needs of the vulnerable groups in the Government’s plans. VRCS is working with WASH, Health, Shelter, Gender & Protection and Education clusters. It is not yet known whether other local, regional NGOs and INGOs will provide support as this is not an International declared disaster.

VRCS, during the onset of the disaster, conducted a simulation exercise for six communities on Ambrym Island, focusing on cyclone preparedness. This training was funded by Meiji Jingu Worshipers from Japan and also involved the Community Disaster Climate Change Committee (CDCCC), which are local Red Cross volunteers from the communities.

The following are different clusters and organizations currently responding in South-East Ambrym:

• Gender Protection Cluster from the Department of Women;

• WASH Cluster from the Malampa Province Rural Water Supplies;

• Health Cluster from the Malampa Province Health;

• Food Security Cluster from the Ministry of Agriculture;

• Disaster Management Unit from Malampa Provincial Disaster and NDMO;

• Education Cluster from the Malampa Province Education;

• Vanuatu Mobile Force from Port Vila ;

• International organisation on Migration. local NGOs) and any coordination mechanisms in place, such as clusters or government coordinating body.