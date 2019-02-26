Vanuatu: Ambrym Volcano & Earthquake DREF Operation Update n° MDRVU007

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

• Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) was disseminated in December 2018 which had a budget head of Distribution costs – Land transportation costs. Government had provided the transportation for the logistics and this un-spent amount of VUV 3,000,000/- (approx. CHF 27,600) is needed for other activities (mentioned below) by VRCS.

• In Shelter part, volunteers need more continued support to monitor and guide beneficiaries. Cost of ten volunteers VUV 150,000/- (approx. CHF 1,300) has been added to the revised budget for 15 days. Amount is added in existing head of expenses for volunteers’ allowances in Shelter output 1.2.

• Provision of Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) kits (Dignity kits) to both evacuees and host families is required.

An estimated cost of VUV 1,020,000/- (approx. CHF 9,300) is required for 250 MHM kits to be procured locally and its distribution cost along-with the transportation is added under the WASH output 1.2. Beneficiaries have been selected from the needs assessment based on household (HH) data of the number of females in reproductive age specifically between 12 to 45 years.

• Protection, Gender and Inclusion (PGI) activities shall also be continued for awareness raising and dissemination to the communities which shall require VUV 190,000/- (approx. CHF 1,700) for the teams working on ground under PGI output 1.1. Awareness and activities will be carried out at door-to-door HH level and community level. This involves utilizing PSS activities and awareness combined with the posters provided for use by the Gender & Protection (G&P) cluster. Both activities complement each other and focus on reducing stress levels via awareness of coping mechanisms, communication, violence prevention and referrals.

• An amount of VUV 120,000/- (approx. CHF 1,100) for four extra-large community First Aid Kits has also been included in the revised budget for distribution and First Aid services as a Psychosocial Support activity. First Aid kits will be signed over to the local community volunteers for quicker response to any health emergency situation that may arise during this emergency response phase. It’s under Health (PSS) output 1.4.

• Epidemic Control for Volunteers (ECV) activities also need an amount of VUV 65,000/- (approx. CHF 600) to have more IEC materials for the DREF Operation intervention period. This cost is added in Health output 1.4.

• As it was already mentioned by VRCS that funds VUV 200,000/- (approx. CHF 1,800) for Lessons Learnt Workshop (LLW) are not sufficient as volunteers and branch staff shall travel from their islands to Malekula Island and the duration of the workshop shall be increased to three days instead of one. An increase of VUV 498,790/- (approx.

CHF 4,500) in allocated budget for LLW has been included for this revision under output S3.1.2.

• Post Distribution Monitoring (PDM) shall be conducted by Planning, Monitoring, Evaluation & Reporting (PMER) Officer of VRCS and two other VRCS HQ concerned staff shall accompany to get the feedback from evacuees and host families / beneficiaries. It was not initially budgeted in EPoA and has been added in monitoring part output S3.1.2. of the budget costs VUV 203,900/- CHF 1,800).

• WASH team needs tippy taps material for evacuation centres under output 1.5 of WASH in which the cost shall not be more than VUV 60,000/- (CHF 550) and adjusted from the cost savings.