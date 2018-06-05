Vanuatu: Ambae Volcano Response Situation Report No.35 - Health Cluster
1. Situation Overview
Volcanic activity:
- Volcanic activity has decreased and plants have started to grow.
PDCC:
General coordination:
PENAMA Provincial Health EOC is fully operational.
PENAMA Health Incident Controller, Markleen Tagaro attends PENAMA Provincial Disaster and Climate Change Committee (PDCCC) daily to receive instructions from PENAMA PDCCC. EOC provides daily Situation Reports for Incident commander to disseminate accordingly
-
Evacuation Centres (EC):
- An update data shows 22 EC where a total population of 1593 are displaced and another 849 living in affected villages in Health zone 3.
Mobile EMT:
- The Team visited all EC to distribute tooth brushes and IEC Materials delivered by Kiwi Traders today.
Surveillance:
- Surveillance Nurse is on Sick leave.
Lolowai Hospital:
- Total Consultations: 36 clients , Average bed occupancy rate: 35 % , 1 Laptop for Pharmacy received today
Nduidui HC:
- Alpha Team deployed to Nduidui H/c today at 10:00am. WHO Vehicle delivered with Fuel.2 Hailer received today.
WASH:
- Await Logistics arrangements to be confirmed before deployment to w/Ambae. Ratu Bani has been deployed to Nduidui to begin assessments.
Logistics:
- 1 External Hard drive for EOC purchased
Admin/Finance:
- There is need for a relieve system for all staffs in Ambae to reduce mental and physical stress.