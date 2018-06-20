Vanuatu: Ambae Volcano Eruption Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) n° MDRVU006 DREF Operation Update n° 1

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

This EPoA Operations Update no. 1 is published to extend the timeframe of the operation by two months (i.e. to a total of six months) due to the delay in evacuation of remaining populations and potential further delay occurred by government. The authorities do not allow the registration and distribution of the of relief items to the population before they will be evacuated. As this process will take place over July, Vanuatu Red Cross Society will not be able to finalize its distribution plan before late July - early August. Therefore, as the international procurement will be requested at that time and a duration of about 10 weeks will be required to reach Vanuatu and another 3 to 4 weeks to preposition, an extension of the operation`s timeframe by two months (until the end of October) is required. A request of top up of CHF 21,104 to the budget is also requested.

As the situation is evolving and the evacuation plans are being revised, VRCS has revised its EPOA to include responding to on-island affected populations as well as off-island evacuees. VRCS is also anticipating a response required in Santo to respond to evacuees who have self-funded their transport. This will result in some minor changes to the logistics budget line of the response.

‘Build back safer & better’ awareness sessions have been added to the shelter activities to complement the distribution of emergency shelter and essential household item assistance to affected households. This requires an increase in budget of CHF 4,161 in the workshop and training budget line CHF and an increase of CHF 4,449 of the teaching materials which is due to the print out of 1,050 booklets for construction awareness to be distributed to the evacuated families.

Given the delays already experienced in the response and the newly revised evacuation date of July, the operation timeline will be extended to 6 months to allow time for the response to off-island evacuees and for the replenishment of stock.

PSS household kits will be revised to larger community kits (budget remains the same) and volunteer’s costs will be scaled up to incorporate refresher session on how to use of the kits in the awareness activities (some changes to budget).

Water filtration booklets and awareness have been removed from the plans/budget following evidence that the previous distribution was not utilized.

Due to the changing situation, it is clear that the ongoing assessment is required to ascertain the needs of the affected population. Additional assessment budget will allow for VRCS to collect accurate data as the response evolves.

Given the lack of experience within the National Society on Cash Transfer Programming (CTP), an introduction session is planned for relevant staff and volunteers to introduce VRCS to the basic foundations of CTP (This also contributed to the increase of the Workshop & Training budget line)

Finally, the addition of few of these activities and extension of length needed is requiring a significant increase in the volunteers’ costs budget line of an additional CHF 12,588.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

In October 2017, the entire population (approximately 11,000 people) of Ambae, an island in the north of the Vanuatu archipelago, were temporarily evacuated due to increased volcanic activity. At that time, Vanuatu Red Cross launched a DREF emergency response, which was successful in reaching all displaced people. Assistance was provided in the form of distribution of non-food items (NFIs), evacuation camp support, beneficiary registration and community awareness campaigns. The population returned to their island on the 22 October 2017 after three weeks living in evacuation centres and camps. The volcano’s activity was then downgraded to level 2.

On 18 March 2018, the volcano alert level was raised again to level 3 and populations in West and South Ambae reported experiencing heavy ash fall which caused some local-style structures to collapse, contaminated water sources and destroyed food gardens. The government re-evacuated 606 people from the South of Ambae and moved them to evacuation centres in East Ambae, others have evacuated voluntarily from the island. VRCS has registered a total of 2,047 displaced people since 18 March.

As of 8 April, due to a change in wind direction, the northern and some other parts in the East of Ambae begun reporting heavy ash fall that they described as worse than any other ash fall in the past. Houses, other structures and trees collapsed under the weight of the ash. Food gardens were destroyed and water sources contaminated. Furthermore, large fallen trees blocked road access to some communities in the north, while dangerous landslides believed to be linked to the heavy deposits of ashfall destroyed an entire village.

On 12 April, the Council of Ministers declared a State of Emergency for the entire island of Ambae for a period of 3 months. On 19 April 2018, the Government of Vanuatu made an official request to Vanuatu Red Cross for assistance for 5,000 people with shelter, WASH and awareness through staff and volunteers in Ambae and support from Port Vila and other nearby branches. The SOE also came with indication of the plan by the National government to assist with voluntary evacuations up until 30 April. After this, they planned for mandatory evacuations over a two-week period until 15 May.

Since this initial decision, resistance from the provincial government and a reduction in the severity of the effects of the volcano has prompted the government to revise their decision to allow for voluntary evacuation rather than mandatory. Voluntary evacuees will be supported by the government to evacuate within the SOE period to relocation sites on Maewo. A government taskforce was sent to identify these sites however they have still not been confirmed with the landowners. It has been estimated that approximately 1,000 people will take up the government offer. It is also estimated that approximately 1,000 people have already voluntarily relocated at their own cost, many to nearby Santo island. Due to the continued delays in evacuation and changes in planning, many people have now been living in evacuation centres for up to 2 months.

As of mid-June 2018, the volcanic activity has calmed down, but authorities decided to keep the same plan as it can become active again anytime. No registrations or distributions of the populations are allowed by authorities at this stage.

Therefore, Vanuatu Red Cross is not able to finalize its distributions before the end of July, month that is currently set to evacuate the remaining populations.