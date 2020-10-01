Vanuatu: Ambae Displacement Tracking - Round 6 (November 2019 - January 2020)

In Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Round 6 (November 2019) the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO), International Organization for Migration (IOM) with support from partners Vanuatu Red Cross, Save the Children, reached and registered a total 7,719 individuals out of the total 11,380 originally registered as evacuated from Ambae in 2018.

Out of the total 7,719 reached and registered, 5,458 were recorded as having returned to Ambae while a further 2,261 remained displaced across Sanma, Penama and Shevinces. Since the evacuation initiated, and following the recategorization of volcanic activity on the island of Ambae to a level 1, IOM has observed a steady flow of households returning to their area of origin. Out of the 7,719 individuals reached and registered, 51% were male and 48% female (1% did not provide gender details).